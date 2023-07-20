How chandy acted on a police report to help needy students

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Snehapoorvam’ financial aid scheme launched by the second Oommen Chandy government has helped thousands of children pursue their dreams. Not many know that a report from the intelligence wing of the state police prompted the-then chief minister to establish a project for providing assistance to needy students.

The objective of the scheme was to help children, who lost one of their parents or both, meet their study expenses. The beneficiaries are students from the first standard to degree classes. The scheme is open to children belonging to the BPL category and those in the APL category having an annual family income below Rs 20,000 in rural areas and Rs 22,375 in urban locales. Close to 50,000 students are benefitting from the scheme at present.

T P Senkumar, the then ADGP (Intelligence) who later became the state police chief, said that Oommen Chandy was moved by their report.

“A news report on the plight of a girl child in Thiruvananthapuram district prompted us to examine the issue. She was under the care of her aged grandmother following the death of her parents. We then scanned media reports on similar incidents in which children lost either or both of their parents. There was a significant number in the particular period. The report to the CM was supported with the list of cases verified by local police officers,” he told TNIE.

The CM then held consultations with the then social justice minister M K Muneer and top bureaucrats. “Within a few weeks, the CM told me that the government has prepared a scheme and it was launched shortly,” he said.

There is a misconception that the intelligence wing’s activities are confined to security or law and order issues, according to Senkumar.

“The wing has the responsibility to report matters that affect the effective functioning of the government. Of course, security and law and order-related matters have top priority. But public issues like shortage of drinking water, price rise of food items or those related to traffic should also be brought to the attention of the government,” he said.

Chandy showed great interest in getting reports on public issues, according to the former top cop. “The wing has to take care of the priorities of the government. Chandy used to take swift action on matters that he felt important,” he recalled. A 25,000-strong network of voluntary informers from different walks of life formed during Senkumar’s tenure helped the wing to get real-time updates on public issues.

