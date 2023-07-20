Oommen Chandy: Smile is the man

K Jayakumar By

Express News Service

When Oommen Chandy was chief minister, I served as the chief secretary for a few months in 2012. I nurtured a special bond with him. Looking back, I realise it was the depth of his feelings and emotional integrity that endeared me to him. When it came to serving the public, he only considered human suffering, not their party affiliations or anything else. His humaneness was genuine and unblemished.

When he became CM, I was the additional chief secretary (Home) in the outgoing V S Achuthanandan-led government. I called on the new CM with then DGP Jacob Punnoose. As we were taking leave, I asked him, “Sir, when are we being shifted out?” He looked dismayed.

We explained it was customary that when a new government takes over, the Home Secretary and DGP from the preceding government are shifted, often shunted out to unimportant posts. With a smile, he replied, “You are all professional officers. Why should we disturb you?” He meant it. Jacob Punnoose remained the DGP till retirement while I continued as Home Secretary till my elevation as chief secretary.

As the chief secretary in Oommen Chandy’s cabinet, I had the privilege to work closely with him and understand the way his mind worked. He listened to all shades of opinions before taking a decision and might even accommodate others’ points of view to a considerable extent. However, the final word was always his.

Chandy was blessed with the clear vision and large-heartedness of a popular leader, and the agility and firmness of an administrator. He will always be remembered for his beaming smile which was as true as what it tried to convey. It is often said style is the man. But in Chandy’s case, it would be ‘smile is the man’.

(The author is the former chief secretary and director, of IMG)

