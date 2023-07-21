16 UL Space Club students join top educational institutions

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: UL Space Club was launched in 2016 to aid young aspirants in the fields of astronomy and space technology. A non-profit, voluntary organisation under the Uralungal Labour Contract and Co-operative Society (ULCCS) Ltd, its training has helped 16 students get admission into premier national institutions such as IITs, IIMs and IISERs. In addition, several of its members were admitted to other noted universities in the country.

The club was invited to the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 and was also part of ISRO’s payload manufacturing programme. Formed under the leadership of former ISRO director E K Kutty, UL Space Club has successfully connected hundreds of students from across the state to globally renowned professionals and provided them with hands-on experience.

The 16 club members who received admission to reputed institutions are Abhianand P S (RSM Pondicherry); Bharath Sreejith (IIT Mumbai); Arya Raj and Eldo Sam Varghese (IISER Thiruvananthapuram), Charudath J J, Sreya Sanjeev, Navneeth Shajil, Navneeth D S, Sayooj R S and Pavithra J R (NIT Calicut); Sreeram D (IIM Rohtak); Anamika (IISER Mohali); Anand Krishna M (IISER Pune), and Nandana K P and Adil Krishna P (IISER Kolkata).

The club is headed by Rameshan Paleri (chairman, ULCCS), Kutty and mentor K Jayaram (former deputy director, ISRO). Members are exposed to educational and informative programmes such as space camps, classroom learning and webinars, said officials.

“All sessions are handled by experienced professionals from top institutions, including ISRO. Our students are also part of ISRO’s special programme for schoolchildren Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (Yuvika),” they added. Members also get the opportunity to take classes for students of various schools and colleges, along with Kutty and Jayaram. Officials said the functioning of the club will be extended to all districts in the state.

