Far from strife-torn state, Manipuri girl finds relief in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hoineijem Vaiphei, a Manipuri girl, is excited to learn the alphabet and basic words in Malayalam in her new school. The class-III student of Thycaud Government LP School in Thiruvananthapuram is a fast learner, vouch teacher. But the moment one mentions Manipur, her face turns gloomy, but not for long. Hoineijem’s new classmates, who always surround her, are quick to bring a smile back to her face.

A few months ago, when the violence started peaking in Manipur, Hoineijem came to Kerala with her uncle, a central government employee posted in Thiruvananthapuram. Her house at Nakhujang village in Senapati district was burnt down in the violence when she was in school. The family was forced to take shelter in a relief camp. “Hoineijem only had her uniform, a few books and her school ID card left. Everything else was reduced into ashes in the blaze,” Sunitha G S, academic coordinator of GLPS, Thycaud, told TNIE.

Hoineijem’s uncle had gone to Manipur to enquire about the safety of his relatives and also to check on his ancestral house that was also torched in the violence. Seeing the plight of Hoineijem’s family, he decided to take her to Kerala to ensure that her schooling was not affected. Hoineijem’s parents, along with her two elder brothers and an infant sister, decided to stay back in the camp.

In Manipur, the new academic year had already begun when the violence erupted. Since Hoineijem’s ID card mentioned class III, it was decided to admit her to the same class. Though she did not have any other documents, the general education department considered it as a special case and cleared her admission last month. “She misses her family. Due to poor communication links in strife-torn areas, there is no way to know their exact whereabouts.

However, she mingles well with her new classmates. She also relishes the Kerala-style breakfast and noon meal served in the school,” said Sunitha. On Thursday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the school and promised the state’s full support for Hoineijem’s education. Sivankutty also interacted with Hoineijem, whom he called ‘Kerala’s foster daughter’.

