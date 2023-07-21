Home States Kerala

Governor, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Dileep pay homage

The actors reached the venue around 9 AM when the funeral cortege entered Kottayam district, a few kilometres away from Thirunakkara.

Actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Ramesh Pisharody waiting to pay last respects to Oommen Chandy at Thirunakkara ground in Kottayam on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep and Ramesh Pisharody paid tributes to former chief minister Oommen Chandy at Thirunakkara ground where his mortal remains were kept for the public to pay last respects.

They waited along with political leaders and other prominent personalities for having a final glimpse of the mass leader until the funeral procession reached Thirunakkara around 11.30. Mammootty consoled Chandy Oommen after paying tributes to Chandy. 

Thousands, including senior politicians cutting across party lines, also paid tributes. After paying tributes to Chandy, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan spent a few moments with his family members.

