Ministers, leaders pay last respects to Oommen Chandy

KOTTAYAM: In further proof of his wide acceptance among the masses, an array of leaders, including ministers, governors, MPs and many others came down to Puthuppally on Thursday to pay their last respects to former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Thursday.

Ministers K N Balagopal, Roshy Augustine, V N Vasavan, and P Prasad, were present at Puthuppally church. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai paid homage at Karottu Vallakalil house. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with K C Venugopal arrived at the St George Church in Puthuppally in the night. A K Antony, along with wife Elizabeth, was present at Chandy’s house and the church.

Meanwhile, the entire Congress leaders led by V D Satheesan, K Sudhakaran and Ramesh Chennithala were in Kottayam and Puthuppally all day and night. Earlier, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ministers K Radhakrishnan, C K Saseendran, and K Krishnankutty, Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj, and collector V Vigneswari paid their last respects at Thirunakkara.

CPM leaders M A Baby, E P Jayarajan, Suresh Kurup and Jaick C Thomas paid their last respects after waiting for hours at Thirunakkara. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair paid homage when the mourning procession arrived at Perunna in Changanassery around 6 am. Minister V N Vasavan accompanied the procession from Thiruvananthapuram to Puthuppally.

Chandy laid to rest in a special tomb

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy was laid to rest in a specially erected tomb of St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally early on Friday. The burial was a simple one without any state honours in accordance with the wish of the late leader. Nevertheless, being buried in the exclusive priests’ burial area inside the church premises, instead of his family vault in the cemetery, was an honour in itself.

