Pay salary of KSRTC employees by July 26: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the government and the KSRTC to make every effort to ensure that the salary of the employees in June is paid by July 26. It said the government cannot rest the entire responsibility on KSRTC alone.

KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar appeared online to explain that, on average, subject to variation every month, KSRTC can manage not more than about Rs 220 to Rs 230 crore in revenue – both fare and non-fare. The total expenditure sans salary and pension is about Rs 203 to Rs 205 crore every month; while it will require another `90 crore to pay salaries alone.

Pension payments will require over Rs 70 crore every month, he said. The court said if KSRTC is to survive, its income has to be somewhere around Rs 350 crore if all liabilities have to be honoured; or at least Rs 300 crore, if salaries have to be fully committed. The difference between income and expense per month is huge.

The court cannot allow employees to go hungry, and the salary has to be paid. The court asked the state government to sit with the management and discuss the issues.

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the government and the KSRTC to make every effort to ensure that the salary of the employees in June is paid by July 26. It said the government cannot rest the entire responsibility on KSRTC alone. KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar appeared online to explain that, on average, subject to variation every month, KSRTC can manage not more than about Rs 220 to Rs 230 crore in revenue – both fare and non-fare. The total expenditure sans salary and pension is about Rs 203 to Rs 205 crore every month; while it will require another `90 crore to pay salaries alone. Pension payments will require over Rs 70 crore every month, he said. The court said if KSRTC is to survive, its income has to be somewhere around Rs 350 crore if all liabilities have to be honoured; or at least Rs 300 crore, if salaries have to be fully committed. The difference between income and expense per month is huge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court cannot allow employees to go hungry, and the salary has to be paid. The court asked the state government to sit with the management and discuss the issues.