Dr Vandana Das murder: Kerala government against CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that an investigation by the CBI is not needed in the incident in which Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon, was brutally killed at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on May 10.

Opposing the plea of Vandana’s parents K G Mohandas and T Vasanthakumari of Kottayam, seeking a CBI probe, additional public prosecutor P Narayanan submitted that an investigation is being conducted in a highly professional and efficient manner, hence the plea for CBI probe is not maintainable.

The Supreme Court has laid down parameters warranting a CBI probe in a case, but those are not made out by the petitioners to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of the HC to hand over the investigation to the CBI, he said.

