Kerala State Film Awards: There were very few exceptional films, says chairperson Goutam Ghose

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Of the movies that came up before the jury, not many were of international standards, opined Bengali filmmaker-actor Goutam Ghose, chairperson of the State Film Awards jury 2022.

“Exceptional films were very few. The final jury saw around 50-odd movies of which about 5-7% offered a very good cinematic experience. Others were competent enough,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Goutam Ghose said though exceptional movies were comparatively few, there were some experimental films that did carry forward the legacy of Adoor, Aravindan, Shaji N Karun and T V Chandran.

“There are a few filmmakers who take this legacy forward. But I’m sure it’s very difficult for them to get the assistance and support they need to make such alternative kind of movies. With the change in technology, there are perceptional changes too.

Only if they garner support, can they flourish. Their talent should not be nipped in the bud,” he opined. Ghose was all praise for actors from Kerala. “I was impressed with Malayali actors. They are so good. I salute them,” he said.

JURY ALL PRAISE FOR MAMMOOTTY

Though many actors did deliver good performances, Mammootty was chosen for the ease with which his character transforms when placed in another milieu. The jury was not influenced by the fact that the actor was bagging the honour for the sixth time. “In his portrayal of this particular character, Mammootty has brought in a very interesting multi-dimensional aspect to the role. He is seamless in his transition from one world to the other. You can visibly see the change in character. It’s an absolute dream world. The viewer does not know whether it’s real or unreal.

That is the beauty of both the movie and the character. It was such a credible performance that we tend to believe in the character. The viewer is bound to ask - Who exactly is this man? Why has he walked into another life, another family?” said Ghose. Kunchacko Boban was given a special mention, considering his consistently good performances in quite a few movies. The jury also felt that Alencier too was credible to such an extent in his act that the viewers start hating his character. According to Ghose, Vincy Aloshious who bagged the best female actor award, was able to portray her character in a believable manner.

