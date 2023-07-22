Mammootty edges past Kunchacko to land 6th best actor award at Kerala State Film Awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Performance in ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ tilted scales in Mammootty’s favour. On the other hand, Vincy Aloshious had it easy with her performance in ‘Rekha’. Jury placed on record its appreciation of Alencier’s portrayal

Mammootty bagged his sixth state award for best actor after staving off stiff competition from Kunchacko Boban. In the end, however, it was the ease with which he portrayed a character who undergoes a near Kafkaesque metamorphosis that tilted the scales in his favour.

The jury was of the opinion that Kunchacko’s performance in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Pada’ and ‘Ariyippu’ was exemplary. He missed the award by a narrow margin,” a jury member told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

There were two films — ‘Rorschach’ and ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ — of Mammootty that were screened. And it was his performance in ‘Nanpakal...’ that gave him an upper hand in the final round. His selection was unanimous.

The jury chose Alencier Ley Lopez for a special mention, for his negative role in the film ‘Appan’. It also placed on record its appreciation of Alencier’s portrayal.

A total of six actors were shortlisted for the best actor award, said Goutam Ghose, jury chairman. All the actors performed well and the jury unanimously decided to select Mammootty, he said at the press conference called to declare the winners.

In the first and second rounds Fahadh Faasil (Malayankunju), Soubin Shahir (Ela Veezha Poonchira) and Tovino Thomas (Vazhakk, Thallumaala) were contenders for the honour of best actor.

In the case of the best female actor award, the jury had an easier time. It was unanimous in selecting Vincy Aloshious, for her performance in ‘Rekha’. Though other names came up in the first round, only Vincy progressed forward.

Selection of the best director, too, was unanimous. Mahesh Narayanan was selected unanimously for the film ‘Ariyippu’. Sources said the winners of the best character actor and actress awards -- P P Kunhikrishnan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) and Devi Varma (Saudi Vellakka), respectively -- were also chosen unanimously.

Contenders for best film in the final round were ‘Nanpakal...’, Tharun Moorthy’s ‘Saudi Vellakka’, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ by Shahi Kabir and Jijo Antony’s ‘Adithattu’. ‘Nanpakal...’, ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ and ‘Saudi Vellakka’ emerged in the final round. It was its aesthetic essence that grabbed the honour for ‘Nanpakal...’.

For art direction some jury members were of the opinion that the award must go to ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’. Sources said jury member Gouthami pointed out some mistakes in the film set and questioned its originality. Finally, based on majority opinion, the jury zeroed in on ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’.

49 films in final round A total of 154 entries were submitted including eight children’s films. Of this, 49 films made it to the final round. There were 19 new directors.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Performance in ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ tilted scales in Mammootty’s favour. On the other hand, Vincy Aloshious had it easy with her performance in ‘Rekha’. Jury placed on record its appreciation of Alencier’s portrayal Mammootty bagged his sixth state award for best actor after staving off stiff competition from Kunchacko Boban. In the end, however, it was the ease with which he portrayed a character who undergoes a near Kafkaesque metamorphosis that tilted the scales in his favour. The jury was of the opinion that Kunchacko’s performance in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Pada’ and ‘Ariyippu’ was exemplary. He missed the award by a narrow margin,” a jury member told TNIE on condition of anonymity. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were two films — ‘Rorschach’ and ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ — of Mammootty that were screened. And it was his performance in ‘Nanpakal...’ that gave him an upper hand in the final round. His selection was unanimous. The jury chose Alencier Ley Lopez for a special mention, for his negative role in the film ‘Appan’. It also placed on record its appreciation of Alencier’s portrayal. A total of six actors were shortlisted for the best actor award, said Goutam Ghose, jury chairman. All the actors performed well and the jury unanimously decided to select Mammootty, he said at the press conference called to declare the winners. In the first and second rounds Fahadh Faasil (Malayankunju), Soubin Shahir (Ela Veezha Poonchira) and Tovino Thomas (Vazhakk, Thallumaala) were contenders for the honour of best actor. In the case of the best female actor award, the jury had an easier time. It was unanimous in selecting Vincy Aloshious, for her performance in ‘Rekha’. Though other names came up in the first round, only Vincy progressed forward. Selection of the best director, too, was unanimous. Mahesh Narayanan was selected unanimously for the film ‘Ariyippu’. Sources said the winners of the best character actor and actress awards -- P P Kunhikrishnan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) and Devi Varma (Saudi Vellakka), respectively -- were also chosen unanimously. Contenders for best film in the final round were ‘Nanpakal...’, Tharun Moorthy’s ‘Saudi Vellakka’, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ by Shahi Kabir and Jijo Antony’s ‘Adithattu’. ‘Nanpakal...’, ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ and ‘Saudi Vellakka’ emerged in the final round. It was its aesthetic essence that grabbed the honour for ‘Nanpakal...’. For art direction some jury members were of the opinion that the award must go to ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’. Sources said jury member Gouthami pointed out some mistakes in the film set and questioned its originality. Finally, based on majority opinion, the jury zeroed in on ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’. 49 films in final round A total of 154 entries were submitted including eight children’s films. Of this, 49 films made it to the final round. There were 19 new directors.