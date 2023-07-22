Panel to draft Kerala’s first film policy, soon

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will have its first film policy soon. The government has formed a 10-member committee under the leadership of Shaji N Karun, chairman of the State Film Development Corporation.

Actors M Mukesh, MLA, Manju Warrier, Padmapriya and Nikhila Vimal, director B Unnikrishnan, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and producer Santhosh Kuruvilla will join cultural department secretary Mini Antony and Kerala Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy as other members of the panel.

The committee has been asked to submit the draft policy within two months.

The government has with it two reports: One by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the other by Justice K Hema on changes to be brought to the film industry. Culture Minister Saji Cherian said that through the policy the government intends to uplift the film industry in the state.

“Certain issues relating to safety of actresses and allegations of substance abuse have come up. The policy will address them. Besides, many people working in the industry now face major problems. We want to alleviate their suffering and lift their living conditions,” the minister told TNIE.

