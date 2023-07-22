Home States Kerala

Panel to draft Kerala’s first film policy, soon

'Certain issues relating to safety of actresses and allegations of substance abuse have come up. The policy will address them.', Culture Minister Saji Cherian told TNIE.

Published: 22nd July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Saji Cheriyan

Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state will have its first film policy soon. The government has formed a 10-member committee under the leadership of Shaji N Karun, chairman of the State Film Development Corporation. 

Actors M Mukesh, MLA, Manju Warrier, Padmapriya and Nikhila Vimal, director B Unnikrishnan, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and producer Santhosh Kuruvilla will join cultural department secretary Mini Antony and Kerala Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy as other members of the panel. 
The committee has been asked to submit the draft policy within two months.  

The government has with it two reports: One by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the other by Justice K Hema on changes to be brought to the film industry. Culture Minister Saji Cherian said that through the policy the government intends to uplift the film industry in the state.

“Certain issues relating to safety of actresses and allegations of substance abuse have come up. The policy will address them. Besides, many people working in the industry now face major problems. We want to alleviate their suffering and lift their living conditions,” the minister told TNIE. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Film Development Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp