Pre-arrest bail petition not maintainable in UAPA cases: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday held that an application for anticipatory bail is not maintainable in cases registered for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The HC said UAPA is introduced for effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities.

The court made the ruling while dismissing an appeal filed by Ahamedkutty Pothiyil, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, challenging the Ernakulam NIA Special Court’s order dismissing his bail plea.

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea, S Manu, Deputy Solicitor General of India, contended that the accused was evading arrest by staying abroad. The agency had collected many incriminating materials which established his complicity in the crime. Besides, the plea was not maintainable.

The court said the final report against the appellant has not been filed, in as much as a probe into his involvement in the crime is yet to be over. One of the reasons stated for not submitting the report is that he is yet to be interrogated as he has been evading arrest, and having regard to the materials collected against him, his custodial interrogation is necessary to get a clear picture of his complicity in the crime.

