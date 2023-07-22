Trans couple seeks ‘parents’ tag in child’s birth certificate

Home States Kerala

Since scientifically there is contradiction in a male giving birth to a child, the petitioners requested modification in the child’s birth certificate, they said.

Transgender couple Zahad and Ziya Paval. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  State’s first transgender parents on Friday approached the High Court seeking a directive to the Kozhikode Corporation to issue a new birth certificate for their child showing them as ‘parents’ instead of ‘father’ and ‘mother’, respectively. 

When the petition filed by Zahad and Ziya of Kozhikode challenging the decision of the corporation came up for hearing, the court asked the government pleader to find out what could be done to resolve their grievance. 

They pointed out that on the birth certificate, the father’s name was recorded as Ziya Paval (Transgender) and the mother’s name is recorded as Zahad (Transgender). 

They approached the corporation for a new birth certificate without specifically citing the names of the father and mother. They instead wanted to put the word ‘Parent’ in the space provided, but it was denied.
The petitioners said they had made the request to the corporation as the child’s biological mother identified herself as male and is living as a male member of society. 

