Home States Kerala

11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kerala's Kannur

Eleven-year-old Ayisha, a resident of Pilathara town in Kannur district, was bitten on her leg by a stray dog and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Published: 23rd July 2023 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

KANNUR: A girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday morning while she was about to enter her home after alighting from a vehicle, local residents said.

Eleven-year-old Ayisha, a resident of Pilathara town in Kannur district, was bitten on her leg by a stray dog and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident told PTI that she got down from an autorickshaw, which came to drop her home and was walking the short distance to her house when the canines pounced on her.

"The autorickshaw driver and other locals rushed to the spot hearing her screaming and chased away the dogs. She suffered an injury on her leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital," the local said.

In June, a differently-abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the district had died at a hospital.

He was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and despite being taken to a nearby hospital could not be saved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog attack Kerala Kannur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp