Coastal shipping: Kerala to join hands with Gujarat

KOCHI: With the Vizhinjam deep sea port set to start operations within a year, the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is exploring the possibility of developing coastal cargo shipping with the support of the Gujarat Maritime Board.

KMB chairman N S Pillai who held discussions with Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) during his recent visit to Gujarat, said the state needs to develop coastal shipping to ensure the smooth movement of cargo from Vizhinjam.

“Many mother ships may visit Vizhinjam port and we need to develop infrastructure to ensure smooth movement of cargo. The port department has already started steps to develop minor ports. Besides, we want to improve cargo traffic by sea from Mundra Port to Vizhinjam. Already ships are operating in the Mundra - Kochi sector. We are planning to organise a roadshow in Kochi with the support of mainline operators in the shipping sector and the GMB has agreed to cooperate,” he told TNIE.

“The minor ports under GMB handle around 50 per cent of India’s cargo movement and we have many things to learn from them. The Gujarat Maritime University conducts many job-oriented courses which have acceptance all over the world. We held discussions on starting off-campus courses at our maritime institutes in Kodungallur and Neendakara. We will take a final call after we get the nod from the state government,” he said.

