Kerala Finance Department seeks complete information on official foreign tours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has decided to reject proposals for official foreign tours that lack complete details. An order issued by the department on Saturday said the decision comes in the backdrop of a finding by the chief secretary that several applications lacked mandatory details of the tour.

As per a 2019 order issued by the department, officers applying for foreign tours are required to submit a detailed proposal. It should be submitted along with an annexure in the prescribed format. Details like the purpose of the tour, itinerary and previous tours made by the officers are to be stated in ‘Annexure I’ so that the government can make an informed decision.

However, the finance department in its latest order said, “In several instances, it has come to the notice of the government that the files with proposals for official foreign tours are being circulated for approval without necessary details mandated in the Annexure I.” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told TNIE that the order was aimed at streamlining the procedures and not part of cost-cutting measures.

Government sanction is required for foreign tours of officers in the Secretariat, government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), grant-in-aid institutions and autonomous bodies. The file should be initiated by the secretary of the department concerned and should get the clearance of the minister concerned, finance secretary, chief secretary, finance minister and chief minister.

Officers cannot go on foreign travels more than four times a year and for not more than 20 days in a year, excluding journey time. Foreign tours that do not have a financial commitment to the government or the institution concerned do not require clearance.

The government’s approval is not required for private visits to foreign countries except for All India Service officers, department heads, managing directors and chief executive officers of PSUs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has decided to reject proposals for official foreign tours that lack complete details. An order issued by the department on Saturday said the decision comes in the backdrop of a finding by the chief secretary that several applications lacked mandatory details of the tour. As per a 2019 order issued by the department, officers applying for foreign tours are required to submit a detailed proposal. It should be submitted along with an annexure in the prescribed format. Details like the purpose of the tour, itinerary and previous tours made by the officers are to be stated in ‘Annexure I’ so that the government can make an informed decision. However, the finance department in its latest order said, “In several instances, it has come to the notice of the government that the files with proposals for official foreign tours are being circulated for approval without necessary details mandated in the Annexure I.” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told TNIE that the order was aimed at streamlining the procedures and not part of cost-cutting measures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Government sanction is required for foreign tours of officers in the Secretariat, government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), grant-in-aid institutions and autonomous bodies. The file should be initiated by the secretary of the department concerned and should get the clearance of the minister concerned, finance secretary, chief secretary, finance minister and chief minister. Officers cannot go on foreign travels more than four times a year and for not more than 20 days in a year, excluding journey time. Foreign tours that do not have a financial commitment to the government or the institution concerned do not require clearance. The government’s approval is not required for private visits to foreign countries except for All India Service officers, department heads, managing directors and chief executive officers of PSUs.