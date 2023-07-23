Members of Saree in Style give a six-yard twist to ‘Barbie’ in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to spread awareness on hand weaves and the beauty of sarees, the members of Saree in Style — a saree appreciation group, on Saturday watched the movie ‘Barbie’ wearing pink sarees at PVR in Lulu Mall.

Biji Peter, a member of the Facebook group which has around 13,000 members from across the country and abroad, said modern women are not wearing saree anymore.

“We chose this film because it’s women-centric and the filmmaker is also a woman. Our group meets up every month and promotes various weaves and encourages women to wear saree,” she said. The group started in 2016, discusses details about the style, cultural context and origin of sarees.

