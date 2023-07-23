Mining for Vizhinjam project: LSG order quashed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has quashed an order issued by the Nagaroor grama panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram, imposing four conditions for granting a licence to Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, the implementing agency for Vizhinjam International Seaport Project, for quarrying within its limits. One of the conditions was that the company should spend the CSR fund within the limits of the panchayat.

The court said that the conditions stipulated in the order are illegal. The government decided that the company should be given priority in quarrying activities on government land and the respective district collectors should give NOC to the applications for NOCs with respect to Vizhinjam port, said the court.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the company challenging the panchayat’s order. The panchayat also decided to form a committee under the district collector to verify the environmental impact, the possibility of disaster and whether the rocks are removed within the permissible quantity.



