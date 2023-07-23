Remarks against Chandy: Police record Malayalam actor Vinayakan’s statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam North Police on Saturday recorded the statement of actor Vinayakan who was booked for making disparaging remarks against the observance of three days of mourning for former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

The actor also surrendered his mobile phone which was used for making a Facebook Live in which harsh remarks were made against Chandy.

A police team from Ernakulam North Station visited Vinayakan’s apartment on Stadium Link Road, Kaloor, and recorded his statement.

Vinayakan told police that his comments were not intended to malign Chandy and his family. Instead, the comments were directed towards the media which was giving undue prominence in covering the bereavement of Chandy. He regretted making the harsh comments and decided to remove the content from Facebook. He told police that he will corporate fully with the investigation.

