Top defence officers walk down memory lane at Sainik School in Kazhakootam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the five ‘3 Star’ officers of Armed Forces, it was a homecoming when they visited their alma mater, Sainik School, Kazhakootam, coinciding with the 54th Old Boys Association Reunion Day.

The top five officers were Lt Gen M Unnikrishnan Nair, National Cybersecurity Coordinator; Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Training Command; Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff; Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander in Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command; and Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Air Command.

The Sainik School sported a festive look on Saturday where the congregation of the five serving officers became an inspiration and motivation for the cadets.

The officers who stole the show belonged to the 1980s batches of the school. Talking to reporters in front of the War Memorial, Lt Gen M Unnikrishnan Nair who went down the memory lane said it feels like a home pilgrimage.

“Since I was born and brought up here, there has been a remarkable change in the school. We have always maintained a very warm relationship among the classmates, including those who did not enrol in the Armed Forces, no matter where they are” said Unnikrishnan Nair.

The top officers said the Memorandum of Association signed between the SSKZM and the state government which has helped the school pay the salary of the staff and pension benefits of the retired staff is revolutionary. With SSKZM opening up its doors to girl students from 2021-22’, Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan said it was high time they were included in the rank as soldiers, sailors and airwomen when already women officers are there in the Armed Forces.

To a question on whether there has been a decline in the number of cadets belonging to SSKZM getting admission to National Defense Academy, Air Marshal Radhish said compared to their times, there are lots of opportunities now.

“Now everyone is not looking for NDA as it’s not their last option. There are many opportunities these days. When we were here in SSKZM, we were able to join the NDA during our 11th and 12th grades. But now in the middle of 12th grade the cadet can join the NDA,” said Radhish.

Air Marshal Manikantan told reporters about how the SAC has opened its doors to the public. The SAC has planned an air show, and a boat race is also on the anvil.

School principal Col Dhirendra Kumar informed that there are currently 18 private schools have adopted Sainik School education. They are following public-private partnership mode and the Vikas Vidyalaya in Kozhikode is one such institution.

