Cyber fraud: SBI customers in Kochi falling for fake toll-free numbers

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) authorities have approached the police after one of its customers lost Rs 1.6 lakh to a cyber fraud. The fraudsters duped the victim after he contacted a customer care toll-free number, which he found online and believed to be associated with the bank.

Thopumpady police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the chief branch manager last week.

According to police, the incident occurred last year when the victim tried to withdraw money from an ATM. Despite several attempts, the customer did not receive any cash, but the amount was debited from his account. “As a result, the victim searched online for SBI’s customer care number. During the search, he contacted the first number that appeared online. Unfortunately, this number was set up by fraudsters posing as bank officials,” said a police officer.

After a few hours, the customer began receiving calls and messages from various numbers, pretending to be SBI officers. Subsequently, they instructed the victim to install a remote access app on his mobile phone, promising to return the debited amount. However, by gaining access to the victim’s online banking window, the culprits siphoned off Rs 1.60 lakh.

Following the incident, the victim approached the banking ombudsman, arguing that he would not have been targeted if SBI had detected the four unauthorised transactions made by the fraudsters from his account. Consequently, the ombudsman ordered SBI to reimburse the victim.

“It is an intriguing case since the bank has reported the incident to the police after one of its customers fell victim to cyber fraud. We have discovered that customers of other banks are similarly targeted after encountering fake toll-free numbers online. It appears that search engines lack mechanisms to filter out bogus numbers from genuine banking contact numbers,” said the officer.

Furthermore, the Kochi city police recently registered a case based on SBI’s complaint regarding a customer who lost Rs 2.25 lakh to cyber fraud. The victim received an SMS stating that their PAN details were not updated in their bank account. Subsequently, the fraudsters sent a link that led to a website resembling a bank account page. The victim was asked to provide their bank account details on the website, resulting in a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh.

