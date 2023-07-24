Heavy rains lash Kerala, yellow alert issued in 9 districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following heavy rain, a yellow alert has been sounded in nine districts ­­­­­­­­­— Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki — for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the northern and central districts till July 27. Fishers are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh with a tilt towards the south and another cyclonic circulation over Odisha have influenced the rainfall in Kerala.

Besides this, low pressure is likely to form over West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal by Monday. Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following heavy rain, a yellow alert has been sounded in nine districts ­­­­­­­­­— Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki — for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the northern and central districts till July 27. Fishers are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation in Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh with a tilt towards the south and another cyclonic circulation over Odisha have influenced the rainfall in Kerala.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides this, low pressure is likely to form over West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal by Monday. Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday.