Kerala CM Vijayan to attend Oommen Chandy's memorial meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the memorial meeting of former CM Oommen Chandy that will be held under the aegis of the KPCC at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 pm on Monday.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran will preside over the meeting.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leaders, leaders of ally parties, ministers, MLAs, bishops and other community leaders, besides cultural and film personalities will attend the meeting.

Though the party had initially announced that Pinarayi would inaugurate the meeting, the plan was changed after a section of leaders pointed out that inaugural functions are not held for memorial gatherings.

Meanwhile, UDF MPs are upset that they would not be able to attend the memorial meet as the monsoon session of the Parliament is going on.

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that parties under the Opposition alliance INDIA have decided to hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in New Delhi on Monday against the Manipur violence.

“So how can Congress MPs stay away from New Delhi? AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge too has called a meeting of all Congress MPs. It would have been good if the state leadership had held the memorial meeting during a weekend,” said the MP.

