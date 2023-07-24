Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Vijayan to attend Oommen Chandy's memorial meeting

Meanwhile, UDF MPs are upset that they would not be able to attend the memorial meet as the monsoon session of the Parliament is going on.

Published: 24th July 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of former chief minister Oommen Chandy are laid to rest at St George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally in Kottayam early on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the memorial meeting of former CM Oommen Chandy that will be held under the aegis of the KPCC at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 pm on Monday.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran will preside over the meeting.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leaders, leaders of ally parties, ministers, MLAs, bishops and other community leaders, besides cultural and film personalities will attend the meeting.

Though the party had initially announced that Pinarayi would inaugurate the meeting, the plan was changed after a section of leaders pointed out that inaugural functions are not held for memorial gatherings.

Meanwhile, UDF MPs are upset that they would not be able to attend the memorial meet as the monsoon session of the Parliament is going on.

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that parties under the Opposition alliance INDIA have decided to hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in New Delhi on Monday against the Manipur violence.

“So how can Congress MPs stay away from New Delhi? AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge too has called a meeting of all Congress MPs. It would have been good if the state leadership had held the memorial meeting during a weekend,” said the MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Oommen Chandy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp