Kerala man stabs mentally ill mother to death

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kottarakkara police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother to death on Sunday. The arrested person is Jomon. Police identified the deceased as Mini, 50, of Pathanapuram.

According to the police, the crime took place at Chengamanad junction along Kottarakkara-Punalur Road at 12.30 pm. The duo were returning from Ashraya Sanketham in Kalayapuram, where Mini had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for the past few years.

The police said Mini had contacted Jomon to pick her up from Kalayapuram and he arrived on a two-wheeler. On the way back, Jomon abruptly stopped his vehicle at Chengamanad junction and stabbed Mini multiple times. Though local residents rushed the woman to Vijayas Hospital in Kottarakkara, she could not be saved. Jomon tried to flee but was apprehended by the residents who later handed him over to the police.

“We have taken the man into custody and are interrogating him. He will be produced in court tomorrow. Mini’s body has been shifted to the Kottarakkara taluk hospital and will be sent to the Government Medical College in Parippally on Monday for postmortem examination,” said a police officer.

