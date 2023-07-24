Monsoon mayhem: Houses damaged, trees uprooted as rain batters Malabar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Malabar region on Sunday. Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts reported widespread damage following the downpour.

Heavy wind uprooted trees leading to damage to a number of houses in Nadapuram, Cherumoth, Vellur and Meppayur in Kozhikode. The house of Meppayur native Kunjabdullah was partially destroyed following which the family was shifted to safety.

In Kalpetta in Wayanad, a car carrying two forest department officials from Tamil Nadu fell and turned turtle in a water body. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the car due to heavy rain. The passengers suffered minor injuries, the Kalpetta police said.

They were shifted to the government hospital in Kalpetta. In Chiyyur, a coconut tree got uprooted in the heavy wind and fell on a transformer. However, no injuries were reported. Several wells, including those in the houses of Kuttiyadi native Vasu and Pothukallu native George in Malappuram district, were damaged in the heavy rainfall

A two-storey house that was under construction at Kolayad in Kannur collapsed completely at 5 am. The house belonged to Babu. Meanwhile, traffic was interrupted on routes leading to hilly areas of the district.

Power supply was disrupted in many places after trees fell on electric lines and snapped them.

Fishermen and residents living along the coast in the rain-affected districts were asked to be on guard. Trips to beaches and boat rides were banned on the day in view of the turbulent sea.

Holiday in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Kalpetta: A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Monday following IMD’s prediction of heavy rain. Examinations, including that of PSC, will be held as per schedule, informed the respective district collectors.

