Muslim Coordination Committee invites CPM to seminar on UCC

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Even though the IUML had turned down CPM’s invite to take part in a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Muslim Coordination Committee, headed by Muslim League state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, has invited the Left party to its seminar on the issue. And, the CPM has decided to take part in the programme to be held in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters on Sunday that the coordination committee — a collective of Muslim organisations — has invited all major political parties, including CPM and Congress, and religious organisations to the seminar.

Salam clarified it’s not the IUML, but the Muslim Coordination Committee that has extended the invitation to all. “The coordination committee informed us that they would invite the CPM, Congress and IUML,” said Salam.

The IUML had earlier turned down the CPM’s invitation to participate in the latter’s seminar held on July 15, citing that they would not take part as the Congress was not invited to the programme.

Meanwhile, CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan told TNIE that the Muslim Coordination Committee has officially invited them to the seminar and the party has decided to participate. Party district committee member K T Kunjikannan will take part in the seminar representing CPM.

Cong confirms participation

Malappuram: CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan told TNIE that there is no issue in participating in the seminar on the UCC organised by groups other than communal organisations. “Communal organisations may have hidden agendas in conducting such seminars. If it is a seminar intended to unite people, a representative of the CPM will participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, K Praveen Kumar, the president of Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC), has confirmed the participation of a Congress representative in the seminar. He mentioned that the identity of the designated attendee will be disclosed after consultation with the KPCC leadership.

The seminar aims to provide a common platform in Kerala for major political parties in the LDF and UDF, including the CPM, Congress, and the IUML, to voice their opposition against the implementation of UCC.

MALAPPURAM: Even though the IUML had turned down CPM’s invite to take part in a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Muslim Coordination Committee, headed by Muslim League state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, has invited the Left party to its seminar on the issue. And, the CPM has decided to take part in the programme to be held in Kozhikode on Wednesday. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters on Sunday that the coordination committee — a collective of Muslim organisations — has invited all major political parties, including CPM and Congress, and religious organisations to the seminar. Salam clarified it’s not the IUML, but the Muslim Coordination Committee that has extended the invitation to all. “The coordination committee informed us that they would invite the CPM, Congress and IUML,” said Salam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The IUML had earlier turned down the CPM’s invitation to participate in the latter’s seminar held on July 15, citing that they would not take part as the Congress was not invited to the programme. Meanwhile, CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan told TNIE that the Muslim Coordination Committee has officially invited them to the seminar and the party has decided to participate. Party district committee member K T Kunjikannan will take part in the seminar representing CPM. Cong confirms participation Malappuram: CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan told TNIE that there is no issue in participating in the seminar on the UCC organised by groups other than communal organisations. “Communal organisations may have hidden agendas in conducting such seminars. If it is a seminar intended to unite people, a representative of the CPM will participate,” he said. Meanwhile, K Praveen Kumar, the president of Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC), has confirmed the participation of a Congress representative in the seminar. He mentioned that the identity of the designated attendee will be disclosed after consultation with the KPCC leadership. The seminar aims to provide a common platform in Kerala for major political parties in the LDF and UDF, including the CPM, Congress, and the IUML, to voice their opposition against the implementation of UCC.