Home States Kerala

Muslim Coordination Committee invites CPM to seminar on UCC

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters on Sunday that the coordination committee — a collective of Muslim organisations — has invited all major political parties.

Published: 24th July 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM flags used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Even though the IUML had turned down CPM’s invite to take part in a seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Muslim Coordination Committee, headed by Muslim League state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, has invited the Left party to its seminar on the issue. And, the CPM has decided to take part in the programme to be held in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters on Sunday that the coordination committee — a collective of Muslim organisations — has invited all major political parties, including CPM and Congress, and religious organisations to the seminar.

Salam clarified it’s not the IUML, but the Muslim Coordination Committee that has extended the invitation to all. “The coordination committee informed us that they would invite the CPM, Congress and IUML,” said Salam.

The IUML had earlier turned down the CPM’s invitation to participate in the latter’s seminar held on July 15, citing that they would not take part as the Congress was not invited to the programme.

Meanwhile, CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan told TNIE that the Muslim Coordination Committee has officially invited them to the seminar and the party has decided to participate. Party district committee member K T Kunjikannan will take part in the seminar representing CPM.

Cong confirms participation

Malappuram: CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan told TNIE that there is no issue in participating in the seminar on the UCC organised by groups other than communal organisations. “Communal organisations may have hidden agendas in conducting such seminars. If it is a seminar intended to unite people, a representative of the CPM will participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, K Praveen Kumar, the president of Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC), has confirmed the participation of a Congress representative in the seminar. He mentioned that the identity of the designated attendee will be disclosed after consultation with the KPCC leadership.

The seminar aims to provide a common platform in Kerala for major political parties in the LDF and UDF, including the CPM, Congress, and the IUML, to voice their opposition against the implementation of UCC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML UCC Uniform Civil Code CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp