Online fraud using AI: Kozhikode cyber police extend probe to other states to trace accused

KOZHIKODE: The cyber police have extended the probe into the case pertaining to the extortion of money from a Kozhikode resident using artificial intelligence (AI) to other states. The focus would mainly be on Gujarat and Goa as the swindled money was traced to bank accounts in these states.

A police team led by Kozhikode cyber police SHO Dinesh Koroth will reach Goa on Monday for detailed investigation.

It was on July 9 that P S Radhakrishnan of Chalapuram, a retired Central government employee, lost Rs 40,000 to scammers who pretended to be his ex-colleague. The fraudsters, by using the photograph of an Andhra Pradesh native who was a former senior officer of Radhakrishnan as a WhatsApp display picture, video called him using AI technology pretending to be his ex-boss and asked for the money.

The cyber police traced the missing amount to Ratnakar Bank in Maharashtra. Based on the request of the Kerala police, bank authorities blocked the account within a week. Further probe revealed that the money was credited to the account of a Goa-based trading company.

The swindled amount was first credited to the JioMoney wallet of an Ahmedabad resident in Gujarat. It was later transferred to the Goa account four times.

As per preliminary probe, the Goa-based company, which distributes computer accessories, also earns money through share market transactions.

The police team will travel to Goa to find out who credited this amount to the company account and for what purpose. They also suspect that the Goa account was created using fake documents.

“We have sought the details of the video call from WhatsApp. It could take some time to get these data and it’s a challenge. We have also sent a mail to the authorities of WhatsApp to find out which device was used to make the video call,” said Dinesh.

