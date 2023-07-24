PM Modi to dedicate world's 1st Sathya Sai Baba Temple on Aug 4 in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the world’s first Sathya Sai Baba Temple at Sairgramam in Thonnakkal, near here, on August 4, Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust-Kerala said.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 12:30 pm at Sai Ganesh Hall with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presiding over the event. Governors of various states, Central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and personalities from the art and cultural spheres will be in attendance.

The temple, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, features 16 rock pillars, eight of which, measuring 21 ft in length, were specially brought from Mahabalipuram.

Constructing these eight rock pillars alone took a year.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s nephew, Sankar Raju, laid the foundation stone of the temple.

The ‘kumbabhishekam’ and the installation of Sathya Sai Baba’s ‘prana prathishta’ in the temple were carried out in 2015 by former Sabarimala ‘melshanthi,’ Brahmashri Idamana Illathu Balamurali Thirumeni.

