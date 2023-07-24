Home States Kerala

Retired govt official treasures his ‘bumper’ collection of Kerala lotteries

Moorthy inherited the hobby from his father K Gopalakrishnan, who preserved Kerala government lottery tickets, right from the first one issued in 1968 to the one in 1990.

Published: 24th July 2023

Lottery tickets (Pic |ENS)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Coins, currency, stamps, watches…. It’s not uncommon to come across people collecting them. However, G Krishnamoorthy of Mullackal in Alappuzha, stands out with his unique hobby: collecting lottery tickets.

A former deputy tahsildar, Moorthy, as he’s fondly called, inherited the hobby from his father K Gopalakrishnan, who preserved Kerala government lottery tickets, right from the first one issued in 1968 to the one in 1990.

After his father’s demise, Moorthy continued the tradition, and boasts a collection of specimens from “about 98%” of the tickets issued by Kerala State Lotteries. 

An archived lottery ticket from 1968
in Krishnamoorthy’s collection | Express

“My father was a typist at the N C John Company in Alappuzha. The district’s first lottery agent, C Vidhyadharan, was his classmate and dear friend.  He had an outlet at his Manjula Bakery in Mullackal,” Moorthy recalls.    

“My father’s collection started when he purchased a ticket from the state’s first lottery edition in 1968. The ticket price was just Rs 1, with a first prize of Rs 50,000. The inaugural draw was on Republic Day – January 26. Subsequently, due to a surge in demand, the state government raised the first prize money to Rs 1 lakh in the same year.” 

Moorthy adds that his father had preserved a government gazette notification that announced the launch of state lottery. “When he passed away in 1990, I took up the hobby and began purchasing lottery tickets from every edition released by the government,” he smiles.

“However, lady luck has seldom smiled on me, so no significant prizes yet. I have won mostly in the range of Rs 1,000 to 5,000.”  

Moorthy, who retired from the Manjeswaram taluk office in 2021, meticulously pastes all the lottery tickets in notebooks and stores them in a bank locker. 

“I am grateful that my wife Indira also supports my quirky hobby,” he chuckles. “Earlier, the lottery department used various pictures on the lottery ticket, ranging from themes connected to festivals such as Onam and Vishu to natural beauty, tourist spots, paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, Thrissur Pooram, and other major events.” 

Moorthy’s forefathers, who had migrated from Nagercoil, settled in Alappuzha in the 19th century. 
“My grandfather, Krishna Pillai, ran a grocery shop near Pichu Iyer Junction here many decades ago,” he says.

“Besides lottery tickets, I have preserved some valuable antiques, too, such as a narayam (vintage pen) that my grandfather used to write on palm leaves.”
 

