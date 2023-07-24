Rs 100-crore plan to mitigate man-animal conflicts in Wayanad

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KALPETTA: With farmers in the forest fringes up in arms demanding concrete steps to mitigate increasing incidents of human-animal conflicts in Wayanad, the forest department has come up with a comprehensive master plan to address the issue. The Rs 100-crore plan, which proposes a series of short and long-term measures, mainly stresses on habitat restoration.

Farmers’ organisations have been blaming the overpopulation of wild animals, including tigers and elephants, in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary for the increase in conflicts. As many as 149 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad since 2014.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Circle) K S Deepa said the plan —which will be implemented over 10 years — aims to find a lasting solution to the conflicts in Wayanad. It has been prepared in consultation with elected representatives, residents and farmers and will be submitted to the government by the end of this month, she said.

“The short-term proposals include setting up fences along the forest border to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats. Besides, forest staff will be provided with modern equipment to ensure effective patrolling. GPS gadgets will be provided to the staff to track movement of wild animals,” said Deepa.

Proposals include protection, widening of natural habitats of wild animals

“The Rapid response teams will be strengthened, and the members will be provided advanced training,” said Deepa.

The long-term proposals include protection and widening of natural habitats of animals inside the forest, eradication of invasive species like golden shower, conversion of estates and plantations into natural forest and steps to ensure availability of food inside the forest by growing native species that support life. The forest department has initiated a project to take over the plantations located inside Wayanad sanctuary and convert them into natural forests.

“The government recently allocated Rs 46 crore to eradicate invasive plant species such as golden shower that destroy biodiversity. Another project is to relocate forest dwellers outside the sanctuary and convert the settlements to natural forests. After removing invasive species and plantations, native plant species that support life will be planted,” said an officer.

Though farmers blame the overpopulation of animals for the rise in conflicts, the tiger and elephant enumeration held in May 2023 has revealed an alarming decline in their numbers.

“The wild animal population in the Wayanad sanctuary has been declining recently, mainly due to degradation of habitat. Invasive species like golden shower have led to degradation of the forest reducing the availability of food for herbivores. Besides, large tracts of forest land were converted into plantations where trees like teak, acacia and eucalyptus were grown. Wild animals are straying into human habitations as there is scarcity of food in the forest,” said conservation activist S Guruvayoorappan.

KALPETTA: With farmers in the forest fringes up in arms demanding concrete steps to mitigate increasing incidents of human-animal conflicts in Wayanad, the forest department has come up with a comprehensive master plan to address the issue. The Rs 100-crore plan, which proposes a series of short and long-term measures, mainly stresses on habitat restoration. Farmers’ organisations have been blaming the overpopulation of wild animals, including tigers and elephants, in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary for the increase in conflicts. As many as 149 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad since 2014. Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Circle) K S Deepa said the plan —which will be implemented over 10 years — aims to find a lasting solution to the conflicts in Wayanad. It has been prepared in consultation with elected representatives, residents and farmers and will be submitted to the government by the end of this month, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The short-term proposals include setting up fences along the forest border to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats. Besides, forest staff will be provided with modern equipment to ensure effective patrolling. GPS gadgets will be provided to the staff to track movement of wild animals,” said Deepa. Proposals include protection, widening of natural habitats of wild animals “The Rapid response teams will be strengthened, and the members will be provided advanced training,” said Deepa. The long-term proposals include protection and widening of natural habitats of animals inside the forest, eradication of invasive species like golden shower, conversion of estates and plantations into natural forest and steps to ensure availability of food inside the forest by growing native species that support life. The forest department has initiated a project to take over the plantations located inside Wayanad sanctuary and convert them into natural forests. “The government recently allocated Rs 46 crore to eradicate invasive plant species such as golden shower that destroy biodiversity. Another project is to relocate forest dwellers outside the sanctuary and convert the settlements to natural forests. After removing invasive species and plantations, native plant species that support life will be planted,” said an officer. Though farmers blame the overpopulation of animals for the rise in conflicts, the tiger and elephant enumeration held in May 2023 has revealed an alarming decline in their numbers. “The wild animal population in the Wayanad sanctuary has been declining recently, mainly due to degradation of habitat. Invasive species like golden shower have led to degradation of the forest reducing the availability of food for herbivores. Besides, large tracts of forest land were converted into plantations where trees like teak, acacia and eucalyptus were grown. Wild animals are straying into human habitations as there is scarcity of food in the forest,” said conservation activist S Guruvayoorappan.