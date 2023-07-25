Home States Kerala

Grandson kills elderly couple in Thrissur, mutilates their bodies

The neighbours said though Akmal had studied hotel management, he had not taken up any permanent job. He is also learnt to practise martial arts and stay fit.

Published: 25th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly couple Abdullakutti, his wife Jameela and their grandson Akmal

Elderly couple Abdullakutti, his wife Jameela and their grandson Akmal

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a horrific incident, an elderly couple was allegedly hacked to death and their bodies mutilated by their grandson in their house at Vadakkekad in Thrissur. The bodies of Panangavu Abdullakutti, 65, and wife Jameela, 60, were spotted by a neighbour who had gone to the house to give them food on Monday.

Akmal, 27, their grandson who had been under psychiatric care and had come to the house on Sunday, was nowhere to be found. 

Upon being alerted by local residents, police reached the spot. Together, they broke open the door to reveal a shocking sight. Jameela’s head had been severed from the body and kept on the staircase, while Abdullakutti’s face was mutilated beyond recognition. 

Khalid, the ward member, said Akmal was known for creating a fuss at home for money and was suspected to be a drug addict. “It was due to this that he had been sent to rehabilitation. After he returned post-treatment, all of us thought things would be better. It was not to be,” he said.

Local residents too said Akmal always used to fight with his grandparents. One of the residents said Noushad, the couple’s son, who lived nearby had visited the house on Sunday.  “Last night too Akmal and he had quarrelled over some matter. It may have prompted Akmal to commit the heinous crime,” said the resident.

The neighbours said though Akmal had studied hotel management, he had not taken up any permanent job. He is also learnt to practise martial arts and stay fit.

Vadakkekad CI  Amruth Rangan said Akmal had been traced to Mangaluru and a team of police officers has been dispatched to the neighbouring state to take him into custody.

“More information can be shared only after his interrogation,” Rangan said, adding that the youth used multiple weapons, including a kitchen knife and a machete, to commit the crime.

“The dog squad and forensics team have combed the spot. Their report will reveal more information,” he said.

Since Akmal is believed to be a drug addict and a martial arts practitioner, police are proceeding with caution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grandson kills elderly couple Thrissur murder case Ederly couple murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp