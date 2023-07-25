Invitation to UCC seminar gives jitters to CPM-baiters in League

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Muslim Coordination Committee’s decision to invite the CPM to the seminar on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has dealt a blow to the CPM-baiters in the IUML and other Muslim organisations.

The invitation has come at a time when the group led by K M Shaji and M K Muneer in the IUML is busy branding the CPM as an anti-Muslim party that has no sincerity in opposing the UCC. The group was instrumental in forcing the IUML to reject the invitation from the CPM to participate in the seminar on UCC organised by the party on July 15.

A few in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama also have been engaged in targeting the CPM for being ‘anti-Muslim.’ Samastha leader Dr Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi stated that the history of the communists all over the world was that of cheating the Muslims. He had cautioned the believers in reposing faith in the CPM, which argues for reforming Muslim personal laws.

Samastha’s decision to participate in the CPM seminar had caused irritation to this section of leaders. IUML state secretary K M Shaji has said that “those who had gone to the communists will be forced to hang their head in shame.” In a speech two days ago, Shaji said the IUML’s decision not to attend the CPM seminar was political.

“We will realise it very soon,” Shaji said adding that the only person who can hold his head high will be Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who refused the CPM invitation. Curiously, Thangal is the chairman of the Muslim Coordination Committee that extended the invitation to the CPM for the seminar.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the committee said that the CPM was invited as the party has declared its stand against the UCC. Speaking at a press conference, committee member Rafeeq Nallalam said that as of now the CPM is against the UCC and the party had organised a seminar against it. “Ours is a programme that includes all those who are against the UCC. If there is any other opinion at a later stage, it can be discussed at that time,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Ma Subramanian will inaugurate the seminar under the aegis of the committee on Wednesday, which will be attended by leaders of various political and religious organisations.

