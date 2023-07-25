Manju, Rajeev Ravi stay away from film panel to draft Kerala’s first film policy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the Women in Cinema Collective’s (WCC) expression of dismay over the manner in which the government appointed the 10-member panel to draft Kerala’s first film policy, two key members of the panel, filmmaker Rajeev Ravi and actor Manju Warrier, have decided not to be part of it.

Sources said Manju cited her busy shooting schedule as the reason for her decision, while Rajeev expressed his unavailability in the state, excusing himself from the panel.

WCC raised concerns about the government’s approach in constituting the committee, stating that the consent and qualifications of the members were not taken into consideration. In a Facebook post, WCC stated, “While we appreciate the government’s initiative we are profoundly dismayed by the manner in which the committee formation has been executed.”

The 10-member committee was formed under the leadership of Shaji N Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Other members included actors Mukesh, Nikhila Vimal, Padmapriya, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, cultural department secretary Mini Antony, and Kerala Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy.

