Started with much fanfare, regional OTTs put up a ‘flop show’

KOCHI: It seems, too many OTT players are spoiling the party in the regional streaming space. Of the nearly 12 OTT platforms launched for Malayalam film streaming services since the outbreak of Covid, only a few exist now.

“Roots, Neestream, Koode, HRlive, Cave, Primereels, and Sainaplay were some of the OTT players launched in Kerala post-pandemic. However, only Sainaplay and HRlive among them could survive,” said Charles George, a Kochi-based OTT consultant.

ManoramaMAX is another OTT provider that is currently active. Last week, Suraj Surya, a Malayalam director, launched 4Kplus Movies, a multi-utility OTT platform, making it the latest entry to the regional OTT space. “In recent years, we have seen people accepting new ideas. Content and traffic should be managed well for the success of an OTT platform,” said Surya. “People will accept OTT platforms only if the content is new and interesting,” he said, adding that streaming webinars and workshops will attract more viewers.

The trend of small players struggling to survive against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv and Disney Hotstar — which are coming up with more and more regional content — is in line with a study released by consulting major Accenture early this year. In its second annual global entertainment study titled ‘Reinvent for Growth’, Accenture said 77% of the consumers are overwhelmed by the number of streaming services to choose from, with 41% unsubscribing from at least one of the top five streaming video-on-demand services in the past 12 months.

Experts, however, said OTT platforms can survive and flourish if they adopt the right business model. They added that many factors, including content selection, marketing, technology, and pricing, are important when launching an OTT platform.

OTTs can give space for aspiring filmmakers

According to Shinoy Mathew, the founder and CEO of Matinee Live, an upcoming streaming platform, OTT platforms can also provide content creators with new opportunities. “It is good to see the emergence of several new OTT platforms, especially considering the substantial number of movies being released in the state. These platforms will offer both viewers and filmmakers exciting opportunities and fresh perspectives on films and content,” said Shinoy.

Charles said he’s hopeful about the future of OTT. “OTT has a future. We need to invest in it for the long term and wait for at least four to five years to see the results,” he said, adding that pricing too plays a role, as viewers are conscious of the expenses. “OTT platforms can also provide space and opportunities for aspiring filmmakers,” added Shinoy.

