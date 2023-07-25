Home States Kerala

Tanur boat tragedy: Kerala HC points to officials’ lapses

There are certain aspects indicating the lapses by 11th and 12th accused, which need to be investigated.

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is evident from the certificate of a survey that the column provided for entering the year of construction of the boat that was involved in the Tanur mishap that left 22, including children dead was kept blank, which appears to be conspicuous, the Kerala High Court observed on Monday.

The court said the 11th accused, being a qualified person, could have easily detected the alteration on inspection and reported it. He must have noticed it but did not mention anything in the certificate of survey, and the column provided for the year of construction was kept blank to avoid any reference to the same. Some crucial aspects that were to be recorded are not seen mentioned in the certificate.

The court made the observation while granting bail to the 11th and 12th accused Sebastian Joseph, and V V Prasad, suspended chief surveyor of the ports department of the Kerala Maritime Board and senior port conservator, Beypore, respectively. 

DR VANDANA MURDER: HC ADJOURNS CBI PROBE PLEA
Kochi: The High Court on Monday adjourned to August 17 a petition filed by the parents of Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon who was killed at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, seeking a CBI probe into her murder. The petitioners’ counsel sought time to file an affidavit in response to the statement filed by the police on the status of the probe. 

