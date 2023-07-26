Home States Kerala

Evidence tampering case: SC grants interim relief to minister Antony Raju

The original case is related to the arrest of an Australian national for allegedly possessing ‘charas’ concealed in his underwear, at Thiruvananthapuram airport in 1990. 

Published: 26th July 2023 07:48 AM

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court has stayed fresh proceedings against Transport Minister Antony Raju in the evidence tampering case initiated against him when he was working as a lawyer in 1990. The court also decided to send notices to respondents including the state government in a petition filed by Raju against the directions of the High Court to initiate fresh proceedings. 

The criminal proceedings started by Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, was earlier quashed by High Court on technical grounds, in March this year. However, the court directed the registry to pursue the complaint as a fresh action. The court has also considered an appeal filed by a third party against quashing the criminal case. 

Raju defended the accused in the trial court. The underwear worn by the accused was seized as material evidence. Later the High Court acquitted the accused on the grounds that the underwear presented before the court was ill-fitting. However, the court considered the possibility of evidence tampering and ordered a vigilance inquiry. Raju did not respond to the calls made by TNIE.

