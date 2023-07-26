Hindu Aikya Vedi files complaint against Speaker A N Shamseer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hindu Aikya Vedi has filed a complaint with the state police chief, Shaik Darvesh Sahib, seeking action against Speaker A N Shamseer for allegedly insulting the Hindu religion.

The complaint, submitted by Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala and state secretary K Prabhakaran, stated that Shamseer made derogatory remarks about Lord Ganesha, claiming that he is merely a myth.

The incident reportedly took place during a function in Ernakulam on July 21. According to the complaint, Shamseer also criticised Hinduism, stating that it is full of absurdities and promotes superstitions through its holy scriptures.

The complaint alleges that Shamseer’s statements have promoted enmity between different religious groups and disrupted the maintenance of peace and religious harmony.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi has invoked sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion) and demanded that an FIR be registered against Shamseer.

“Shamseer should clarify whether the government, which has a Devaswom minister managing temples through Devaswom Boards, is propagating superstitious beliefs,” Hindu Aikya Vedi spokesperson R V Babu said.

Additionally, the Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi has announced plans to conduct a protest march to the Secretariat on July 26, demanding Shamseer’s resignation from the post of Assembly speaker and an apology to the Hindu community. The march will commence from Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am.

The Viswa Hindu Parishad has also strongly condemned Shamseer’s comments, terming them as unacceptable. The organisation has expressed its intent to explore legal action against him. Earlier, BJP Thiruvananthapuram district vice president R S Rajeev had filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner regarding the matter.

