Kerala Cabinet rolls out new liquor policy; industrial parks allowed to open bars on premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the state Cabinet has decided to give permission to Industrial parks to have a bar on its premises.It will be similar to the one that was given to IT parks last year.

Excise Minister MB Rajesh told reporters that rules are still being framed for the opening pubs in IT parks. The rules will be formulated for industrial parks in consultation with the Industries Department. Restaurants in tourist destinations will be allowed to serve liquor during the tourism season. At present the state has 309 liquor outlets against the sanctioned strength of 559. Efforts will be taken to open the rest. Restaurants and resorts with three-star classification and above will be given permission to tap toddy from coconut trees and palm trees on their premises.

The government has also decided to encourage domestic production of IMFL and beer. Export of liquor will be encouraged. Brand registration fees and export fees will be reduced to facilitate more exports. The government will encourage the production of extra neutral alcohol, the raw material for IMFL. Sanction will be given to projects for brewing low-intensity alcohol and beer from fruits.

As per today's cabinet meeting, a major intervention will be made in the toddy sector. Kerala Toddy will be branded and all toddy shops will be given a new colour code.

The Cabinet has decided to increase bar license fees from Rs 30 lak to Rs 35 lakh. License fees to serve liquor in clubs for seamen and marine officers will be enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

