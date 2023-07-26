Home States Kerala

Oman Air flight makes precautionary landing in Kozhikode

The radar system is crucial as it identifies specific cloud types that should be avoided during flight.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An Oman Air flight bound for Muscat, carrying 162 passengers, made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode airport on Tuesday, a few hours after taking off. The landing was necessitated by a technical error concerning the flight’s weather radar, which prompted the pilot to opt for a precautionary measure.

Flight WY 298 took off from Kozhikode airport at 9.15 am. Unfortunately, the pilots encountered an issue with receiving weather signals during the flight. Consequently, the aircraft circled over Kozhikode for two hours to reduce fuel. 

Passengers on the flight recounted the situation, mentioning that the pilot communicated the decision to land at Kozhikode airport, and the airline promptly made arrangements for their stay until the next flight. Subsequently, a new flight was arranged for the passengers to Muscat, scheduled for the early morning of Wednesday.

“The airline’s standard operating procedure strictly prohibits pilots from operating without the aid of the weather radar. The radar system is crucial as it identifies specific cloud types that should be avoided during flight. By adhering to the SOP, the pilot was able to safely land the flight at Kozhikode airport,” said an official.

