Plus one seat shortage in Kerala: Cabinet announces 97 new batches

With the new batch allotment, government schools will get 3,420 and  aided schools will get 2,400 more seats.

Published: 26th July 2023 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has announced 97 new Plus One batches in six northern districts of the state to solve the Plus One seat shortage.  

Of the 97 newly added batches, 53 are in Malappuram district, which has the maximum number of applicants awaiting Plus One seat allotment. A total of 5,820 new Plus One seats will be created through the creation of new batches, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said. He also added that Malappuram will get 3,180 more seats.

The five other districts that have been alloted additional batches are: Palakkad (four batches, 240 seats);  Kozhikode (11 batches, 650 seats); Wayanad (four batches, 240 seats); Kannur (10 batches, 600 seats) and Kasaragod (15 batches, 900 seats).

With the new batch allotment, government schools will get 3,420 and  aided schools will get 2,400 more seats. When the second supplementary allotment was completed,  a total of 3.76 lakh students had secured admission in various schools. 2.92 lakh seats among them were in the merit quota. However, 15,784 applicants from northern districts are still awaiting allotment, prompting the government to add new batches.

