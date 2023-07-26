Home States Kerala

Protest in Kerala against delay in filing chargesheet in Muttil case 

An emergency meeting of investigating officers was called by the Wayanad District Collector on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2023

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Criticism is mounting against the delay in submitting the chargesheet in the Muttil tree-felling case. The Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti has pointed out that the DNA test proved that the claim that the accused in the case had felled Indian rosewood trees that sprung up on the land after getting the title deed is false.

The Augustin brothers- Roji Augustin, Anto Augustin and Josekutty Augustin- cut down 104 trees from Muttil South Village. The DNA report found that the trees were up to 500 years old.

Meanwhile, the government sought an explanation from the Wayanad district collector regarding the investigation into the case. An emergency meeting of investigating officers was called by the Wayanad District Collector on Monday. Forest Minister A K Saseendran has clarified that the probe is being conducted in such a way that the culprits will not go scot-free. 

