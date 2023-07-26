Travel bloggers get a glimpse of vibrant culture of Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The ‘Onam Gramotsavam’ of Vallachira in the district is a renowned two-month-long celebration, commemorating the festival of Kerala, with the enthusiastic participation of all people, regardless of age, colour, or caste. On Tuesday, the people of Vallachira warmly welcomed bloggers from 21 different countries and treated them to a spectacular display of various folk arts.

A group of 25 bloggers hailing from countries like Brazil, Argentina, Italy, USA, UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and others, are part of the seventh edition of the Kerala Blog Express. Organised by the Department of Tourism, this unique initiative offers international bloggers a wonderful opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Kerala.

On a Tuesday morning, the Kerala Blog Express arrived at Vallachira, where the locals warmly welcomed the bloggers. The people of Vallachira showcased the unique ‘Gramotsavam’ by presenting captivating folk art forms like Nandhunipattu, Ivarkkali, Kummattikkali, and Pulikkali to the bloggers. The intention behind these performances was to provide the bloggers with a true taste of Vallachira’s festive and cultural essence.

“After the short performances, to elevate the festive mood to its peak, a tug of war was organised for the bloggers to immerse themselves fully in the celebration well before the actual festival days. As they enjoyed the entire program, some of the bloggers even joined the teams in the tug of war, creating a beautiful bond between the local people of Vallachira and their guests,” Vallachira panchayat president N Manoj said.

In addition to the captivating performances and cultural experiences, the natives of Vallachira prepared a figure of Bhadrakali using natural powders like rice powder. Such figures, known as Kalampattu, are commonly made for prayers and cultural rituals, and they serve as a gesture of welcome and cultural heritage shared with visitors.

The tradition of Gramotsavam in Vallachira dates back to 1962. The people of the panchayat actively participate in the festivities through arts and sports clubs in the area.

