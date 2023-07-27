Au naturel – Bakers seek to ditch carcinogenic synthetic colouring

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: From banana chips to laddoos and jalebis to red velvet cakes -- traditional, popular and international confectioneries are much sought after in Kerala. But at times, despite following guidelines, bakeries are fined for using carcinogenic synthetic colours in them and other food items.

In an effort to elevate the quality of food and make the state a safe food haven, bakers are all set to embrace natural colours -- by ending the use of synthetic ones. With this in mind, the Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) organised a one-day workshop on natural colours and their advantages. Nearly 1,500 bakers and chefs from various districts took part in the workshop held at the Casino Cultural auditorium on Wednesday.

Through its efforts, the association plans to create awareness on natural food colours and also support bakers to make the shift from using synthetic colours.

“Every month, at least 80 cases are registered against bakers in every district. In most cases, synthetic colours are the villain. Even though they are permitted in the country, when it comes to following guidelines, there are some practical problems,” says Kiran Palakkal, president of BAKE.

“Some use natural curcumin (turmeric powder) for the yellow tinge on banana chips. If one uses synthetic colour, instead, when frying the chips, they turn carcinogenic and lab tests will go against the baker. If found to have flouted food safety rules, a baker must undergo six months’ compulsory imprisonment and pay a fine of at least Rs 6 lakh. In this scenario, using natural colours is found to be healthy and safe,” says Biju Premsankar, state general secretary of BAKE.

According to research, constant exposure to synthetic colours in food products can lead to allergic reactions, hyperactivity in children, and many other health problems.

“The Thrissur workshop is only a curtain raiser. We are planning to organise workshops for bakers and awareness classes for the public in the coming days,” said Kiran.

Synthetic colours are mainly used in laddoos, jalebis, pastries, and mixtures in the state. Often, natural colours don't yield bright hues, leaving questions in the minds of consumers about the quality of food items.

“Six years back, BAKE launched ‘nirangalodu vida’ to discourage the use of synthetic colours. But things didn’t go as planned as there was a lack of replacements and awareness in public. But people started understanding the issues at play and sought change,” said Kiran.

BAKE has also entered into a collaboration with Symega Food Ingredients, a Kochi-based company that manufactures natural food colours.

