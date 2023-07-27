International shipping conclave in October; min reaffirms Vizhinjam Port will be completed by May ’24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala eagerly anticipates the completion of the construction of the Vizhinjam International Port and the arrival of its first ship, the state government has taken a significant step by deciding to organise a shipping conclave.

The primary objective of this conclave is to showcase the numerous possibilities and opportunities offered by Vizhinjam to the maritime world. This event will be the first of its kind and is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram in October.

The announcement was made by Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil during a review meeting on the progress of Vizhinjam port construction.

“The first ship carrying the cranes for the port will arrive in September. For this, the Managing Director and CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) will visit China in the first week of August,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed that the port’s construction is on track and will be completed by May 2024, after which it will commence operations. During the meeting, alternative strategies were formulated to address the challenge of the limited availability of rocks due to the recent traffic reforms implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

The government remains committed to finding the necessary funds for the port project, despite the financial constraints faced by the state government, which the minister attributes to the central government’s policies.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala eagerly anticipates the completion of the construction of the Vizhinjam International Port and the arrival of its first ship, the state government has taken a significant step by deciding to organise a shipping conclave. The primary objective of this conclave is to showcase the numerous possibilities and opportunities offered by Vizhinjam to the maritime world. This event will be the first of its kind and is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram in October. The announcement was made by Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil during a review meeting on the progress of Vizhinjam port construction. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The first ship carrying the cranes for the port will arrive in September. For this, the Managing Director and CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) will visit China in the first week of August,” he said. The minister reaffirmed that the port’s construction is on track and will be completed by May 2024, after which it will commence operations. During the meeting, alternative strategies were formulated to address the challenge of the limited availability of rocks due to the recent traffic reforms implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. The government remains committed to finding the necessary funds for the port project, despite the financial constraints faced by the state government, which the minister attributes to the central government’s policies.