Kathakali artists in Kerala come together to support colleagues in distress 

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic was tough on Kathakali artists. With the ban on festivities robbing them of their livelihood, many were pushed into penury. Some were forced to work in construction and toil on farms to support their families. It was during this difficult phase that a few artists teamed up to form a WhatsApp group and financially support struggling colleagues with help from connoisseurs of the art form.

Life lessons from the lockdown inspired a group of artists to form a platform to support each other. Two years after registering with Kathakali Artists Association – Aniyara, they will meet for the first time. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the first state conference at the Kalamandalam Koothambalam at 3 pm on August 26.

“This is a noble venture to bring all Kathakali artists under one umbrella so that we can work unitedly for the welfare of our colleagues and their families. We will strive to ensure more opportunities for artists. I have urged the association heads to provide financial help to artists in distress. I expect it to be a new beginning,” said veteran artist and patron of the organisation, Kalamandalam Gopi.

“There are more than 800 Kathakali artists in the state and around 90% of them do not have a regular income. We survive on the money we earn during the festival season which starts in November and extends till April. The association aims to popularise Kathakali and ensure more opportunities for artists who need support. The plan is to attract a new generation to the art form,” said founder secretary Kalamandalam Prasanth.

The 560-strong association is making efforts to bring on board all Kathakali artists. “With the help of some WhatsApp groups such as Jeevamritham, led by Chettikulangara Unnikrishnan, Changanassery Sauhruda Kootam, Thrissur Mudra Association and various kathakali clubs, we distributed financial assistance to the tune of `28 lakh to artists in distress. The association will try to support artists and help them get more programmes,” he said.

Gopi and Kerala Kalamandalam chancellor Mallika Sarabhai will attend the morning session and interact with artists. Chenda Maestro Mattannoor Sankarankutty, Kalamandalam registrar Rajesh Kumar P and leading artists from across the state will attend the conference.

