KSRTC gets Rs 30 crore from Kerala govt to clear salary dues

The government made the submission when the petitions relating to the salary and pension payments came up for hearing.

Published: 27th July 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government informed the High Court on Wednesday that it has sanctioned `30 crore for the payment of the remaining salary amount for the month of June to KSRTC employees. The special government pleader also stated that enough funds have been disbursed to cover pension payments for retired KSRTC employees.

The government further mentioned that it is considering a proposal from KSRTC for an amount of `130 crore, subject to the state’s fiscal position. However, the government is facing financial challenges as the expected funds from the Central government have not been received yet.

The government made the submission when the petitions relating to the salary and pension payments came up for hearing. The court also asked the government to inform about the proposal seeking financial assistance of Rs 130 by the next posting day. The court posted the cases for further hearing on August 16.

During the hearing, Biju Prabhakar, Managing Director of KSRTC, who was present online, stressed the importance of sanctioning the requested amount of `130 crore, along with other aids, to ensure timely payment of salaries in the upcoming months.  

