Kudumbashree member’s heartwarming gesture wins hearts in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: The heartwarming images of a woman running a Kudumbashree canteen feeding a college student with a fractured right arm have taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, one can see 42-year-old Sumathi Rajan of Ramapuram, who runs Malabar Makkani canteen near Malappuram town, taking time off from her busy afternoon schedule to feed Basil, a student at Gems Arts and Science College here.

For Sumathi, her canteen is not merely a profit-making venture; it represents an opportunity to care for the students who visit her hotel daily to have lunch.

“When Basil approached me for a spoon as he could not have lunch using his injured hand, I decided to feed him personally. His friends captured those moments and soon the video went viral,” said Sumathi.

It was five years ago that Sumathi embarked on her canteen journey by securing a small loan from the Kudumbashree Mission. “I had the necessary utensils and other equipment to kick-start my venture. The rest of the amount required to begin services was availed through the Kudumbashree loan,” she said.

Students love Sumathi, or Suma chechi as they fondly call her, and said they would not go to any other hotel in the area as long as Malabar Makkani is open.

“It is the love and care that she gives us which make this canteen special,” said the students. Kudumbashree district coordinator Jafar K Kakkooth praised individuals like Sumathi, considering them invaluable assets to the Mission.

“Sumathi’s canteen provides food at incredibly affordable rates, with a meal costing just Rs 40 and fish fry Rs 20. Her dedication to serving not only food but also love has touched many. The viral video tells the world another Kerala story of love and compassion,” Jafar said.

