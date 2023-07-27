Rahul meets MT, gets a priceless gift from him

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, both of whom are undergoing ayurveda treatment at Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) in Kottakkal.

Accompanied by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Rahul visited MT at his room in AVS. During the meeting, the Congress leader engaged in a 15-minute conversation with MT, discussing his literary works, including the acclaimed work ‘Randamoozham.’

After the meeting with MT, Rahul took to social media to share his experience and talk about the moments he spent with the writer.

“Honoured to meet the legend of modern Malayalam literature, Jnanpith awardee, Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, at Kottakkal, Kerala. Received a pen from him, which is a treasure that I shall cherish forever. At 90 years, the Renaissance Man’s extraordinary prowess shone brightly in his eyes, endearing and inspiring -- an example for all to be the best at what they do,” he said.

MT has been undergoing treatment at AVS for the past four days and is expected to complete his 14-day treatment regimen at the facility. Rahul began his treatment at AVS last Friday and is anticipated to continue the treatment until the coming Sunday.

