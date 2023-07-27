Recognition of 150 MBBS seats in Kerala's Alappuzha medical college cancelled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of admissions, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the primary regulatory body for medical education, cancelled the recognition of 150 MBBS seats at Government T D Medical College in Alappuzha. A surprise inspection conducted by NMC found that there were not enough faculty members and senior resident doctors in the college.

However, the admission for the current academic year would not be affected, said an officer of the Directorate of Medical Education. “The NMC is usually lenient when it comes to government colleges. Often an affidavit would resolve the issue. The NMC inspection in Alappuzha came during the general transfer and promotion period,” said an officer.

He said that the issue would be resolved in the next round of inspection. Earlier NMC also cancelled the recognitions for MBBS seats in government colleges in Idukki and Konni.

The faculty shortage has also hit the recognition of some of the post-graduate courses in government colleges in Kozhikode (emergency medicine), Pariyaram (emergency medicine, orthopaedics, otorhinolaryngology, Thrissur (ophthalmology) and Dr. Somervell Memorial Mission Hospital (otorhinolaryngology) in Karakonam.

The doctors blamed the health department and the DME for the delay in appointing faculty members and enhancing the seats of senior residents for the present situation. Though a proposal was sent to increase the seats of senior residents, the health department is yet to take action.

Against 850 seats for the post-graduate courses, there are only 500 senior residents’ posts at present. The government has withheld the transfer in some departments in order to preserve the recognition, said a professor. The Kerala University of Health Sciences also informed that they cancelled the approval for Karuna Medical College in Palakkad for the current academic year due to the college’s non-cooperation with the inspection.

