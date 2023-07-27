Home States Kerala

Youth League in Kerala expels activist who raised hate slogan

 The hate slogans raised in the rally had become viral on Tuesday itself and were shared widely on social media.

KANNUR: Muslim Youth League (MYL) has expelled its activist Abdul Salam, of Kanhangad, from the organisation in connection with the controversial sloganeering in the Manipur solidarity rally held in Kanhangad on Tuesday.

The programme was held in connection with the statewide agitation programme of MYL. In a statement issued on Wednesday, MYL general secretary P K Firos said that Salam has been dismissed from the organisation for his act of impropriety which has dented its image before the public. “He has done an unpardonable act,” said Firos. 

“The hate slogans raised in the rally were not in the list of slogans given to the workers in print. And it was against the ideology of the Muslim League as it was intended to spread hate among the people,” he said. 
Meanwhile, Hosdurg police have registered a case against Youth League workers in connection with the rally.

The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by BJP Kanhangad Mandalam president P Prashanth for trying to disrupt communal harmony and unlawful gathering. The case is being registered against around 300 MYL workers. The hate slogans raised in the rally had become viral on Tuesday itself and were shared widely on social media.

MUNAVVAR ALI SHIHAB THANGAL EXPRESSES REGRET

Kannur: Muslim Youth League state president Panakkad Sayid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal has expressed deep regret over the incident in Kanhangad held in connection with the Manipur Solidarity Rally on Tuesday. "The basic principle of the party is to prepare each activist to work towards creating harmony and unity among other religions and communities. It is not part of the policy of the party to create hatred among other religions,” he said.  “The organisation will not tolerate those who act against the accepted ideologies and policies of the party and those who try to disrupt religious harmony in society," he said. 

